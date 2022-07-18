A 4-year-old was also shot but is in stable condition after surgery.

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — One child is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Bleckley County on Monday morning, according to the Bleckley County Sheriff’s office.

The shooting happened at Deer Run Apartments on Lucas Road in Cochran just after midnight when deputies found 2-year-old, Yasir Satterwhite, shot and killed.

4-year-old Tamir Satterwhite was also shot and transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon to undergo surgery. He is in stable condition after the surgery.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is providing assistance in the investigation. The shots were not fired from within the home, according to the release.

In a news conference on Monday afternoon, the Bleckley County Sheriff's Office announced a $6,000 reward is being offered for information in the shooting with help from local partners.

"We do not have a suspect at this point," Major Daniel Cape said. "This is priority number one. We will work and work and work until someone is brought to justice for this heinous crime."

Cape added, "We need tips. Even if you think it is something small or slight, it may be big to us."

The death has been ruled a homicide. Anyone with information can contact Lt. Jeff Simpson of the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office at 478-934-4545 or the GBI Eastman Office at 478-374-6988, 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.