20 saved from ice floe on Lake Erie near Catawba Island, Coast Guard officials say

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio — The 20 individuals who were stranded on an ice floe on Lake Erie early Sunday have been rescued, United States Coast Guard officials confirmed to our sister station, WTOL, Sunday afternoon.
The incident began around 1:30 p.m. when the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes tweeted out that members with Station Marblehead were actively working to rescue the group who floated off on the water while snowmobiling.
According to the United States Coast Guard Great Lakes via a post on Twitter, "Mass rescue of 20 people underway with @USCG Station Marblehead airboat and Air Station Detroit helicopter near #CatawbaIsland in #LakeErie. Ice floe broke away while people were snowmobiling, etc. Good Samaritan with airboat also assisting."
A video posted to the social media app Sunday afternoon by Emerson Young shows rescuers working against an iced-over Lake Erie in an attempt to rescue the group.
No other information is currently available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back with 3News as we receive more information.
