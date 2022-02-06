20 saved from ice floe on Lake Erie near Catawba Island, Coast Guard officials say

According to the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes, the individuals were on a floe that broke off.

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio — The 20 individuals who were stranded on an ice floe on Lake Erie early Sunday have been rescued, United States Coast Guard officials confirmed to our sister station, WTOL, Sunday afternoon.

The incident began around 1:30 p.m. when the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes tweeted out that members with Station Marblehead were actively working to rescue the group who floated off on the water while snowmobiling.

A video posted to the social media app Sunday afternoon by Emerson Young shows rescuers working against an iced-over Lake Erie in an attempt to rescue the group.

Rescue Operation taking place in Catwaba Island. Was told to leave by Catwaba Island Police. @NWSCLE @DerekWittWx @DeniseRogalins1 pic.twitter.com/5YIxEJDGxn — Snow & Train Chaser Emerson Young (@JEmersonYoung1) February 6, 2022

