Over 200 firearms collected in Sacramento police gun buyback event

Community members were able and encouraged to exchange their unwanted firearms for $50 Amazon gift cards which resulted in 275 guns being exchanged.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department held its second gun buyback event for this year, Saturday.

Community members were able and encouraged to exchange their unwanted firearms for $50 Amazon gift cards which resulted in 275 guns being exchanged, according to officials. People were able to make the exchange anonymously with no questions about the firearms asked.

Some of the guns exchanged were ghost guns and other illegally configured firearms. The firearms will be safely stored and will be destroyed at a later date, according to officials.

The event lasted about four hours and over $12,000 in gift cards were given out.

Watch more from ABC10: Isleton Museum opens doors aiming to preserve Chinese history in Delta region