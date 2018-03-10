There’s a lot of interest in this year’s 2018 election, as many contested districts battle it out and two candidates compete to become the next Governor of California.

This year’s election is headlined by the California Governor’s race, a two Democrat Senate race, and races for the House of Representatives. There will also be 11 statewide propositions to vote on, ranging from a gas tax repeal to a proposition on rent control.

11 propositions

The propositions will be dealing with a range of issues from the controversial gas tax that was enacted last year, to propositions providing more cage space for chickens.

Some of the notable issues on the ballot this year will be the Proposition 6, the gas tax repeal, and Proposition 10, regarding rent control in California.

Arguably the most contentious and controversial ballot option was Proposition 9, which, if passed, could have seen California split into three states. Voters won’t be casting ballots for this proposition at the polls, however. It was removed on July 18 by order of the California Supreme Court.

Here’s what you’ll see on the ballot:

Proposition 1: Veterans and Affordable Housing bond

Proposition 2: Homeless housing bond

Proposition 3: Water bond

Proposition 4: Children’s Hospital Bond

Proposition 5: Property Tax

Proposition 6: Gas Tax Repeal

Proposition 7: Daylight Savings Time

Proposition 8: Dialysis Clinics

Proposition 9: Removed

Proposition 10: Rent Control, Repeal of Costa Hawkins

Proposition 11: Private Sector Ambulance workers

Proposition 12: Farm animal cages

US Senate

The race will be Democrat versus Democrat, a result of California’s top two primary system. Incumbent Senator Dianne Feinstein will be looking to secure another term against former California Senator Kevin De Leon.

De Leon garnered the endorsement of the California Democratic Party earlier this year, and Senator Feinstein has held the California Senate seat since 1992.

Governor

The race is contended between Gavin Newsom (D)- Lt. Governor of California, and John Cox (R)- a San Diego businessman.

Both Newsom and Cox were the top vote earners in California’s top two primary, defeating a crowded field of candidates that included State Treasurer John Chiang and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaragosa.

United States Representative

California will play host to a number of congressional races with some high stakes for the House of Representatives. Early this year, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee set their sights on 10 Republican held districts in California, including a hotly contested District-10 race between incumbent Representative Jeff Denham (R) and challenger Josh Harder (D).

Here's some of the districts to watch in 2018:

CA-04: Rep. Tom McClintock (R) and Jessica Morse (D)

CA-10: Rep. Jeff Denham (R) and Josh Harder (D)

CA-21: Rep. David Valadao (R) and TJ Cox (D)

CA-22: Rep. Devin Nunes (R) and Andrew Janz (D)

CA 25: Rep. Steve Knight (R) and Katie Hill (D)

CA-39: Young Kim (R) and Gil Cisneros (D), Rep. Ed Royce is retiring.

CA-45: Rep. Mimi Walters (R) and Katie Porter (D)

CA-49: Rep. Diane Harkey (R) and Mike Levin (D), Rep. Darrell Issa is not running for re-election

CA-50: Rep. Duncan Hunter (R) and Ammar Campa-Najjar (D)

