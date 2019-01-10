SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Día de los Muertos begins on Thursday, Oct. 31 and ends on Saturday, Nov. 2, but there are many events going on throughout the month. Several are free and all are family friendly!

For some people reading this, the Disney film Coco may come to mind when Día de los Muertos is mentioned, but did you know that Coco was a very different story at first? Director Lee Unkrich originally pitched a story where a young boy comes to grips with his mother's death and finally lets her go.

But nothing could be further from the spirit of Día de los Muertos. This holiday is all about celebration and remembering our deceased!

Interested in seeing Coco for free? The Latino Center of Art and Culture in Sacramento is screening the blockbuster film this Saturday, Oct. 5 outdoors at their location on 2700 Front St. Before the show, the center will have fun and free art workshops for kids, starting at 5 p.m.

Sol Collective and the Sacramento History Museum also have a great line-up of events through October, all of which are free! Workshops, like the Mini Altar Workshop and the Skulls and Skeletons Printmaking, are limited to the first 50 participants, so it's best to show up early to secure your spot. Here is a list of all of upcoming events:

Events at Sol Collective: 2574 21st St., Sacramento

Plaster Mask Workshop with Maestra Amar Azucena Cid October 12, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Día de los Muertos Exhibit October 12, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Mini Altar Workshop with Maestra Florentina Favela October 26, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.



Events at Sacramento History Museum: 101 I St., Sacramento, CA

Skulls and Skeletons Printmaking workshop with Maestro Luis R. Campos-Garcia October 5, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Honoring Our Past: Día de los Muertos presentation and honoring of community leaders October 17, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Paper Flowers & Crowns Workshop with Sol Team October 19, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Souls of the City Art Exhibit in the Burnett Gallery (upstairs in the museum) September 27 - December 1

Souls of the City Festival November 2, 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.



Sol Collective

Pero hay más! If you can only do one event this Día de los Muertos, make it El Panteón de Sacramento, a 48 hour program with over 60 ofrendas (memorials), 40 vendors, sugar skulls and mask making galore. There will also be traditional Mexican food and live performances. No bones about it, this is a can't miss festivity!

Check out this video of last year's celebration:

The Latino Center of Art and Culture goes all out for this event, opening El Panteón from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Want to contribute to the event? Reserve your altares here or volunteer to help out here!

