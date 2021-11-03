2021 Fleet Week San Diego to honor military members kicks off Nov. 5

The 2021 Fleet Week San Diego honors and celebrates the men and women of the military and will begin Nov. 5 - Nov. 7 at Broadway Pier, downtown San Diego.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The annual Fleet Week San Diego begins this week on Nov. 5 through Nov. 7 at the Broadway Pier in downtown San Diego.

Fleet Week was created in 1997 by community and business leaders to bring the community together to show their public support and honor sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen.

As a Public Benefit Corporation, the San Diego Fleet Week Foundation donates proceeds in excess of operating expenses from Fleet Week to charities that provide critical support to military families.

Fleet Week celebrates the men and women of the military through public events that entertain and alliances that support and thank these heroes.

Here is a list of Fleet Week San Diego public events:

When: Thursday, Nov. 5 - Sunday, Nov. 7

Where: Ship tours are held on Broadway Pier, downtown San Diego

Time: Friday, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. / Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

When: Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 a.m.

Where: Admiral Kidd Club, 33050 Mc Donough Rd, San Diego

When: Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. & Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Port Pavilion Building on Broadway Pier, 1000 N Harbor Dr.

When: Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. & Nov. 5 at 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Where: Broadway Pier 1000, The Embarcadero, San Diego

Note: Students and adults should wear comfortable shoes and clothes. Open toe shoes is NOT recommended.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 9

Where: Nautilus Pavilion, SeaWorld San Diego

When: Thursday, Nov. 11 at 12 p.m.

Where: Shelter Island, San Diego

Note: Boat of all sizes welcome, if you have a boat and wish to take part in the parade, visit here.

When: Sunday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Broadway Pier, 1000 N Harbor Dr., San Diego

