California 2022 election | Sacramento County, city ballot measures explained

Some cities are trying to sway the voters to help them either pass new taxes, arrange additional funding, or help address the homeless crisis.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The final wave of California's election season culminates with a November showdown deciding the future of the governor's office, the state's U.S. senate seat, the attorney general's office and more.

Also at stake are seven propositions ranging from abortion rights to a referendum on flavored tobacco. Closer to home, some cities are trying to sway the voters to help them either pass new taxes, arrange additional funding, or help address the homeless crisis.

Here’s what you need to know about some of the ballot measures.

If passed, Measure A would raise Sacramento County’s sales tax rate 0.5% over a 40-year period. The money would fund transportation projects and services. It needs 50% approval to pass.

A ‘yes’ vote raises the county sales tax.

A ‘no’ vote leaves things at their current rate.

Measure B seeks to create a special tax on cannabis businesses in unincorporated parts of the county. If passed, it’s estimated to generate an additional $5-7.7 million each year for the county to spend on homeless services.

The county currently doesn’t allow dispensaries in unincorporated areas, so passing the measure means rules might eventually be developed to allow them.

Passing Measure D would allow Sacramento County and city governments to continue building affordable housing. It would not require them to build affordable housing or raise property taxes.

A ‘yes’ vote effectively means you’re OK with government agencies continuing to spend and apply for public funding for affordable housing after 2024.

A ‘no’ vote means you don’t want government agencies to continue creating publicly funded affordable housing after the authorization expires in 2024.

Measure E is Elk Grove’s first-ever city-wide measure. It’s meant to provide more funding for the city to address needs in the areas of public safety, traffic, homelessness, beautification of public spaces and more.

A ‘yes’ vote means you’re agreeing to the implementation of a penny sales tax, changing the sales tax rate from 7.75% to 8.75%. City officials say it would generate an additional $21 million a year.

A ‘no’ vote means you want to keep the sales tax rate the same.

There is no end date on the tax measure, meaning it’ll be there to stay until it’s ended by voters.

Measure G authorizes the Carmichael Recreation and Park District to take out around $32 million in bonds to fund park renovations and improvements. Two-thirds of voters must give it a ‘yes’ vote for it to pass.

A ‘yes’ vote means you’re approving authorization for the Carmichael Recreation and Park District to take out $32 million in bonds. If passed, an oversight committee will be created to monitor spending.

A ‘no’ vote means you don’t approve the Carmichael Recreation and Park District to take out $32 million in bonds.

MEASURES J AND K

The Twin Rivers Unified School District is hoping two bond measures, Measures J and K, are passed because they would fund the renovation of schools in the district. Both measures need 55% approval to pass.

Measure J wants up to a $120 million bond to make renovations to high schools and middle schools in the district. No more than $8 million can be loaned each year, and the bond would be paid back at an interest rate of 2.3 cents for every $100.

Measure K wants up to a $150 million bond to make renovations to elementary schools in the district. No more than $10 million can be loaned each year, and the bond would be paid back at an interest rate of 3.7 cents for every $100.

A ‘yes’ vote on both measures would allow the bonds to be issued.

A ‘no’ vote on both measures would not allow the bonds to be issued.

If passed, Measure L would amend the city charter to establish and allocate money in the city budget for the Sacramento Children’s Fund. It would also create a commission to provide oversight.

The money could only be spent on youth services, including after-school programs, mental health and wellness services, violence prevention and intervention, early childhood education and youth workforce development.

Measure L is not a tax increase; around 40% of projected cannabis business operations tax revenue would comprise the bulk of the Sacramento Children’s Fund.

A 'yes' vote creates the Sacramento Children's Fund, a nine-person oversight committee, and would track the funding's impact.

A 'no' vote would not set aside dedicated funds, and programs and services will still be funded on a case-by-case basis.

Measure M would clarify when a new district map is used after redistricting. It would amend the Sacramento City Charter to establish that new redistricting maps shall take effect at the next-upcoming regular councilmember election.

A ‘yes’ vote adds the clarification to the city charter.

A ‘no’ wouldn’t add the clarification to the city charter.

Measure N would expand the type of projects hotel tax revenue can be spent on, allowing Sacramento to spend the money on tourism-related projects. It does not change the tax rate.

A ‘yes’ vote means you’re OK with changing the rules on how the city can spend hotel tax revenue.

A ‘no’ vote means you want to keep the existing rules on how the city can spend hotel tax revenue.

Measure O, or the ‘Emergency Shelter and Enforcement Act of 2022,’ would ban encampments on public property in the city of Sacramento. It would also require the city manager to authorize hundreds of new shelters within three months of taking effect.

People who support the measure say it would keep streets clean for businesses and keep them safe for families. One of the chief proponents says it sends a message to elected leaders that things are unacceptable.

Homeless outreach groups say while supporters want to make things better, the actual measure would not do that. District 4 Councilmember Katie Valenzuela says the measure offers no new funding, new housing, or services to the unhoused.

A ‘yes’ vote would ban homeless encampments.

A ‘no’ vote would leave things as they currently are.

Voters in Galt will decide on Measure Q, which would add a penny sales tax to items sold in city limits.

The sales tax in Galt is currently 8.25%, so if passed, the measure would increase the sales tax rate to 9.25%.

A 'yes' vote approves the additional sales tax.

A 'no' vote rejects the additional sales tax.

