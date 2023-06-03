Anti-abortion rally and march held at California State Capitol

The March for Life is an annual anti-abortion rally and march against the practice of legal abortions.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 2023 California March for Life took place Monday at the California State Capitol in downtown Sacramento.

The March for Life is an annual anti-abortion rally and march against the practice of legal abortions. Organized by the California Family Council, many local, state and national anti-abortion allies as well as anti-abortion demonstrators, organizations and local resources were in attendance and spoke about their experiences.

All this comes after the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe V. Wade last year.

"So when it goes to Roe V. Wade, there's still a life there, so how can we help with that life?" said Dr. Michelle Cook, director of International Christian Adoptions. "Whether or not you want to keep the child, there's other options and it's not just one option. So for me, that's where it stands and that's why I work where I work, in a foster adoption agency, because there's other options."

Many non-profit organizations and businesses set up tables and booths to provide the community with information and alternatives to abortion and abortion clinics.

"I'm here for a peaceful reason," said Jackie Turner, minister of communication and church relations for Acres of Hope. "We take in homeless mothers and children who get to live with us for up to two years. While they live with us, we help them turn their lives around, we help them get employed and we help them get their kids back from foster care. The moms that come in come from a lot of addiction, abuse, violent situations, and they're actually looking for refuge so that they can change it for their children."

There were peaceful counter-protestors at the march as well, who were more in favor of women's rights, choices, and reproductive health.

"I can respect their choice to be pro-life for themselves, I really do," said Magdalena Logan, a patient-care technician for dialysis. "However, you can't let that be the truth for every person. Everybody has their own authentic truth that they deserve the right to follow as a person. There are people here of different religions, different backgrounds, so we should focus on the people that are already born instead of focusing on unborn lives."

Following the rally, there was a march around the capitol where many voices were heard and awareness was raised.

"Women's issues are important everywhere and I think no matter where you are, your voice should be heard regardless of what side are you on," said Nicholas Hernandez, a student at Sacramento State University.

As far as where abortion stands in California, the state voted to enshrine the right to abortion and contraception in the state constitution during the 2022 election.