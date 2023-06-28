4 Sacramento region organizations receive 2023 TEGNA Foundation Community Grant

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four businesses in the Greater Sacramento region were recently awarded a 2023 TEGNA Foundation Community Grant.
The annual awards program recognizes organizations for their efforts to impact the community. Each of the below organizations received a grant between $5,000-$10,000 during a reception.
- Health Education Council – works to improve health outcomes in under-served neighborhoods by empowering the people in them to create the solutions they need most.
- Sacramento Cottage Housing, Inc. – provides housing and services to those experiencing the crippling effects of homelessness and who are in desperate need of shelter and stability.
- Junior Achievement of Sacramento – aims to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy.
- Food Literacy Center – teaches children in low-income elementary schools about cooking, nutrition, gardening, and active play to improve our health, environment, and economy.
“It was quite an honor to help present the 2023 TEGNA Foundation Community Grant awards on behalf of our parent company,” said Risa Omega, President & General Manager of ABC10. “These awards recognize the dedication of those who work diligently all year long to make a positive and immediate impact in our community plus help to build a successful future for our region.”