20x20 sinkhole repaired in Turlock | Update

Lanes were temporarily closed along N. Olive Avenue and Monte Vista Avenue.

TURLOCK, Calif. — Update: March 16, 2023

City officials said repairs were made to the sinkhole and the roadways have been cleared.

Original:

Crews are trying to repair a roadway in Turlock after a sinkhole formed.

Turlock Police Department said the sinkhole was at North Olive Avenue and Monte Vista Avenue and was about 20x20 feet in size.

Both southbound lanes at Olive Avenue were closed along with a westbound lane on Monte Vista Avenue.

Police called on drivers to be cautious when passing through the area.

