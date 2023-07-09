2,250 gallons of ‘human contaminants’ removed from Davis homeless encampment

The cleanup took place all last week and 510 cubic yards of trash was removed in addition to the contaminants

DAVIS, Calif. — An illegal homeless encampment in Davis was cleared last week and along with it was 2,250 gallons worth of "human biological contaminants."

According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, the camp was located near I-80 and Hamel Lane in Davis.

The sheriff’s office says the camp has had more than a dozen residents over the years and several agencies have worked with them for the last two years to provide services.

Ultimately the camp was deemed a public health hazard, so residents were notified about the cleanup which ran from Aug. 28-Sept. 1.

The sheriff’s office says 510 cubic yards of trash was removed from the area along with 45 50-gallon bins of ‘human biological contaminants,’ or about 2,250 gallons.

