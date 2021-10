The victim's condition was not immediately known.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was hurt after a shooting in Sacramento Sunday night.

The Sacramento Police Department said they responded to the shooting on the 5500 block of 27th Avenue just after 9 p.m.

One person, only described as male, was taken to a local hospital for a gunshot wound.

His condition was not immediately available.

