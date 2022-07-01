$291K Powerball ticket sold in Stanislaus County

WATERFORD, Calif. — Someone is nearly $300,000 richer after buying a Powerball ticket in the city of Waterford.

According to the California Lottery , a winning ticket was sold at the Pioneer Market along Yosemite Boulevard.

The winning numbers 8-10-21-41--62-7 were drawn on Saturday. Five numbers were matched for the top winning ticket but none were the Powerball. The ticket is worth $291,509. There was no jackpot winner in California for the draw.