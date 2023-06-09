Celebrate culture at the 2nd Annual Pakistan Festival

The Pakistan Cultural Festival features traditional street food, handcrafted items, live music and performances, clothing and jewelry vendors and more!

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Get ready to experience the sights, sounds and tastes of the vibrant Pakistani culture.

The 2nd Annual Pakistan Cultural Festival will be held Sunday at Vernon Street Town Square in Roseville.

Organized by the Pakistani Americans of Granite Bay, Roseville, Rocklin, El Dorado Hills, Folsom and the greater Sacramento area, the Pakistan Cultural Festival features traditional street food, handcrafted items, live music and performances, clothing and jewelry vendors and more!

This festival aims to showcase the local Pakistani community and highlight their culture and traditions. In terms of the sounds of Pakistan, there will be live music performed by local bands and musicians playing folk, classical, religious and a Sufi music concert performed by the Sufi Singers Riffat Sultana Salamat and Sukhawat Ali Khan.

"Our sole purpose for this festival is to promote and preserve what we already have," said Beela Shaikh, Public Relations and Vendor Coordinator for the Pakistan Cultural Festival. "Our culture is so beautiful and rich, we wanted to share it with our community, create awareness, build relationships and connect with people from diverse backgrounds."

Their first year was a huge success and they look forward to this year's lineup of food and clothing vendors as well as a supportive audience.

"Food, music and folk dances are a big part of our culture," said Humaira Hadi, an organizer for the Pakistan Cultural Festival. "We're trying to bring the Pakistani street food, dances and our traditional music to you so I hope people can enjoy just as much as we can and they can see the beautiful culture the way we see it."

The Pakistan Cultural Festival is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Vernon Street Town Square and admission is free for everyone.