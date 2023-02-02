x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2nd man arrested after fire at Moore's Riverboat Restaurant in Isleton

The fire at the historic restaurant happened on July 6

More Videos

ISLETON, Calif. — A second man is now in custody after a July fire at the historic Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant in Isleton.

The River Delta Fire District announced the arrest of Rolly ‘Brian’ Byrd, suspected of arson, Wednesday. The district says they’ll release more information in the coming weeks.

The fire at Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant happened on July 6, 2022. Early operations on the blaze saved an estimated $4 million in damage to surrounding boats and structures, but the inferno still caused $1 million in damage by destroying the historic restaurant and marina, according to the River Delta Fire District.

The first suspect, Wyatt Tripp, was arrested in October on suspicion of arson, conspiracy to commit arson and other weapons charges.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Suspect in Rancho Cordova homicide in custody after being shot in Elk Grove

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

Before You Leave, Check This Out