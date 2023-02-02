2nd man arrested after fire at Moore's Riverboat Restaurant in Isleton

The fire at the historic restaurant happened on July 6

ISLETON, Calif. — A second man is now in custody after a July fire at the historic Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant in Isleton.

The River Delta Fire District announced the arrest of Rolly ‘Brian’ Byrd, suspected of arson, Wednesday. The district says they’ll release more information in the coming weeks.

The fire at Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant happened on July 6, 2022. Early operations on the blaze saved an estimated $4 million in damage to surrounding boats and structures, but the inferno still caused $1 million in damage by destroying the historic restaurant and marina, according to the River Delta Fire District.

The first suspect, Wyatt Tripp, was arrested in October on suspicion of arson, conspiracy to commit arson and other weapons charges.

