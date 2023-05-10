2nd man arrested after Stockton shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured

The double shooting happened last month on Flora Street.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A second person was arrested on suspicion of murder after a double shooting in Stockton left one man dead and another injured.

According to the Stockton Police Department, 23-year-old Jeffery Stewart was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Sept. 23 homicide.

He was booked for homicide, attempted homicide, and related charges.

CASE HISTORY

The shooting happened Sept. 23 around 2 a.m. on the 400 block of Flora Street. Upon arrival, officers found two men — ages 23 and 20 — with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital and one died from his injuries.

The first arrest was made Sept. 29 and the suspect was identified as 28-year-old Dominique Naylor.

