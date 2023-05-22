3 adults, 2 kids rescued from snow in Plumas County

According to Plumas County Search and Rescue, both drivers acknowledged they drove past multiple signs reading "Road Closed."

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — Three adults and two children were rescued after getting stuck in the snow in Plumas County near Four Trees, Sunday.

According to Plumas County Search and Rescue, both drivers acknowledged they drove past multiple signs reading "Road Closed."

"Please use common sense when traveling on mountain roads until they are all open for the public to use, the signs are there for a reason," Plumas County Search and Rescue wrote on Facebook.

Once the cars were unstuck, they headed back toward Oroville.