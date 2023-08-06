Man, two teens arrested after deadly shooting in west Modesto

Police say he was following the three after they allegedly burglarized his neighbor's vehicle. He was shot as they were trying to get away.

MODESTO, Calif. — Three people are in custody after they allegedly shot and killed a Modesto man who was following them after a burglary.

The shooting happened near Monticello Lane, just south of West Hatch Road, around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

First responders found 37-year-old Emmanuel Gomez dead in a car with at least one gunshot wound.

Police now say Gomez was following three people who allegedly burglarized his neighbor’s car when he was shot, causing him to crash into the orchard where he was found dead.

The Modesto Police Department identified the suspected shooter as 20-year-old Deshawn Austin. He was arrested on suspicion of murder, having a firearm while committing a felony, and burglary.

Two minors, both 16-year-olds, were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

