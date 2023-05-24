3 arrested after 1,000 pounds of crystal meth found in Tulare County

Investigators say the drugs came from Mexico and were being prepared for transport to Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people were arrested last Wednesday in Tulare County after deputies found 1,000 pounds of meth and 4,000 pounds of liquid meth during a search.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says it assisted in serving search warrants at five locations in the Tulare County area on May 17 as part of an investigation into drug trafficking narcotics to the Sacramento area.

The joint investigation lasted about nine months and seized around 1,000 pounds of crystal meth, 14 guns, around $50,000 in cash, and about 4,000 pounds of liquid meth in various stages of conversion.

Detectives say the drugs came from Mexico and were being prepared for transport into Sacramento County.

Investigators found three people during the search warrants — 35-year-old Armando Gonzalez of Tulare, 39-year-old Carlos Bobadilla of Tulare and 37-year-old Regelio Flores of Jalisco, Mexico.

The three were taken to the Fresno County Jail on federal charges.

