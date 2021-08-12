3 arrested after 19 year old found dead in rural Dixon ditch

DIXON, Calif. — The Solano County Sheriff Office have arrested three people in connection with the death of a man found in a rural Dixon ditch.
The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post, a deputy was flagged down by a person who claimed to have seen a man lying in a ditch. The body was found just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug.10, in rural Dixon near Dixon Ave West. The victim has since been identified as Danny Trask, 19, of Oakland.
The Sheriff's office didn't release the cause of death, but the Facebook post says "circumstances in which the victim was found indicated that there was foul play involved."
During the investigation, Placer County Sheriff’s Office and CHP-Auburn were able to locate the suspect during a traffic stop. Law enforcement spoke with the driver and passengers and after the interviews and execution of search warrants, authorities arrested:
- Mynard Simpson and charged him with murder
- Nicole Samosa and charged her with accessory to murder
- Amani Jones and charged him with accessory to murder
Police believe this is an isolated event, with no threat to the area.
