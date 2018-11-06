Three people have been arrested in connection with the disappearances of two Yolo County teenagers back in 2016, according to the Yolo County Sheriff's Office.

The three people who were arrested have been charged with conspiracy, kidnapping, and the murders of 17-year-old Elijah Moore and 16-year-old Enrique Rios, the sheriff's office said. Two arrests were made Friday and one on Saturday.

In October 2016, Rios went missing. Three weeks later, Moore disappeared. The Woodland teens, who were friends, formerly attended Cesar Chavez Community School.

The FBI later joined the investigation in February 2017.

The sheriff's office said more information related to the investigation is expected to be released Monday.

