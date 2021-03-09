11-year-old girl dead in crash that injured 5 people, 3 of them kids, in Phoenix

A total of five patients, three of them children, were sent to local hospitals.

PHOENIX — An 11-year-old girl has died after being in a Phoenix crash that sent two other children to the hospital Friday afternoon, authorities said.

According to officials from the Phoenix Fire Department, the crash that occurred near 43rd and Clarendon avenues injured five people, three of them are kids.

Phoenix fire units were reportedly dispatched to the area for reports of a car crashing into an electrical pole and hitting three pedestrians. Officials said units arriving on the scene found two cars involved in the crash and one of them was into the pole.

Five patients were on scene, according to a release from Phoenix fire. The three children were sent to Phoenix Children's Hospital for evaluation and the two other adults we sent to other local trauma centers.

The identities and conditions of the injured people were not immediately released. Phoenix police officers remain on the scene for the investigation.

Phoenix fire officials also said SRP was called to evaluate the condition of the power lines and poles that were hit during the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update the article as soon as we have more information.

