3 dead, 8 injured after van crashes into tree in Yolo County

ZAMORA, Calif. — Three people are dead and eight others have been taken to the hospital after a van crashed into a tree in Yolo County.

CHP Officer Pat Talley said the 11 people were in a van heading eastbound along County Road 14 near Zamora when the van left the roadway, rolled several times and hit a tree. Authorities don't know what caused the van to leave the roadway at this time.

The crash left the one man, identified as the driver, and two women, identified as passengers, dead. The other eight people were taken to the hospital.

The crash happened around 3 p.m.

