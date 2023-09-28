3 dead after suspected DUI crash in Modesto

Three women died Thursday after being hit by a suspected drunk driver in Modesto.

MODESTO, Calif. — Three people were killed in a head-on collision in Modesto Thursday morning.

According to a California Highway Patrol accident report, it happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 132 west of Gates Road.

CHP says 49-year-old Wyatt Gordon of Modesto was speeding in a Lexus when he drifted onto the shoulder, veered left and went into the path of a Hyundai sedan. The Lexus kept going before overturning into a field north of the highway.

Two women in the Hyundai died from their injuries at the scene: a 64 and 67-year-old. A third woman was pinned in the Hyundai and was airlifted to the hospital where she also died from her injuries.

CHP says all parties were wearing their seatbelts. Gordon was arrested because he’s believed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

