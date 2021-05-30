3 dead in early morning fire in Denair

Fire crews originally attempted to rescue the people inside, but had to pull out of the home due to "heavy fire and collapsing roof."

DENAIR, Calif. — Three people were found dead in a house after it caught on fire early Sunday morning in Denair, near Turlock.

The Denair Fire Department said the fire happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 3500 block of Fresno Avenue off of Main Street.

The fire department said there were reports of multiple people inside the home of the fire. Crews from across Stanislaus County came to help with the fire, according to a Facebook post.

Fire crews originally attempted to rescue the people inside, but had to pull out of the home due to "heavy fire and collapsing roof."

Investigators found three people dead inside the house after the fire was extinguished. The names of the victims have not been released yet.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department said that two of the people who died were kids, a three-year-old boy and an eight-year-old boy, and the other was a 25-year-old man. The sheriff's department is still working to figure out the relationship between the three victims.

The Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire along with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department. They do not believe that arson was the cause.