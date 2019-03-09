VALLEJO, Calif. — The Vallejo Fire Department responded to three different fires on Monday that was started near three different homeless encampments.

All three fires were about a quarter-mile apart along Sonoma Boulevard; one at the Foster Lumber Yard, another near Redwood Street, and the third near Sereno Drive.

Kevin Brown, who was acting as a representative for Vallejo Fire Department, said the fire that erupted at Foster Lumber was difficult to control.

Firefighters had to pull apart stacks of plywood to see if flames were still smoldering so that another fire would not break out. Brown said none of the fires were set maliciously.

Brown said the fire department typically has between 40 to 50 calls in any given day, but on Labor Day, they have received 35 calls before 2 p.m.

Brown complained the Vallejo Fire Department was "being abused by the mutual aid system" and that it was unfair to the cities who are sending aid to Vallejo.

He also told ABC10 there were 122 firefighters working for the Vallejo Fire Department in 2004. They only have 74 firefighters in their department in 2019.

Neighboring agencies provided support in Vallejo as firefighters dealt with the three fires.

