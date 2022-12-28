'Doing what men gotta do' | A son, father, grandfather storm prep to protect Nevada County home

“(Residents) can come in, 24 hours a day, and get sandbags if needed. And especially during these last rain periods, we’ve had some local flooding,” said Jerry Good.

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — Flooding remains a growing concern as more wet storms are forecast to have excessive rainfall and runoff, potentially threatening flooding of rivers, creeks and streams.

Regularly flooded cities and residents are preparing ahead of the storms with sandbagging stations.

Angelo Martino and his nearly 2-year-old son Myles went to the Higgins Fire Protection District Station 21, one of the sites where Nevada County is offering free sandbags to residents.

"We're prepping for the storm, you know. It's coming in tonight, so we're doing what men gotta do!" said Martino.

He came to the station with his son, dad and father-in-law, the three generations of men were taking precautions to protect their homes.

"A lot of water's just building up in certain areas, and it's just all piling kind of back towards the house,” said Frank Carozza.

Martino says this is a new development for his home, even though weather has been worse before.

“Last year we had snow, so we didn’t have to really deal with this. It’s a first, but we’re trying to take care of it,” said Martino.

Nevada County is only one of many counties setting out sand for residents to grab ahead of the storm. Amador, Placer, Sacramento and other counties also have sandbagging stations which can be found HERE.

“(Residents) can come in, 24 hours a day, and get sandbags if needed. And especially during these last rain periods, we’ve had some local flooding,” said Jerry Good, chief of the Higgins Fire Protection District.

Residents can also prevent flooding by cleaning leaves from storm drains and bike lanes.