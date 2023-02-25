3 homes damaged after propane tank leaks, causes explosion near Soda Springs

Officials reported to Serene Lakes on reports of a gas leak after a snowplow hit a propane tank just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. — Three homes near Soda Springs were damaged after a gas leak from a propane tank and caused an explosion. Officials say no injuries have been reported.

The Truckee Fire Protection District says they reported to Serene Lakes on reports of a gas leak after a snowplow hit a propane tank just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

Crews later learned the tank was on fire and nearby powerlines were down. Residents were evacuated from their homes while crews waited for the propane and power vendors to arrive on scene, according to officials.

The home across the street from the tank was on fire after an explosion. Officials believe the explosion, happening very shortly after the leak, was caused by the propane tank contents igniting in the home after traveling through the area.

Two other homes were damaged by the explosion but it is unclear how much damage was sustained.

Placer County Sheriff's Office is assisting the county's environmental health and office of emergency services to assess the damage and leak.

Officials say there is no current threat to the area and reminds residents to call 911 and move away from the area if they smell gas and to avoid creating sources of ignition when near a suspected gas leak.

