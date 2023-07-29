3 injured after crash in Sierra County

The crash happened around 2:18 p.m. on Highway 89 at the Calpine Summit.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Three people were taken to the hospital Friday after a head on crash in Sierra County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:18 p.m. on Highway 89 at the Calpine Summit. Officials say James Sweeney, 80 of Los Gatos, crossed over the median into oncoming southbound traffic where he allegedly hit a truck. The two men in the truck, Ian Baxter, 55 and Mark O’Camb, 51, were taken to the hospital along with Sweeney.

It is unclear how badly the three were injured, or if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.