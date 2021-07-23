3 things you should know about Sacramento's Broadway Bridge Project

This new bridge would provide an alternative route from West Sacramento to Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new bridge could create a more efficient way to commute between two river cities.

The city of Sacramento is planning on adding another “neighborhood friendly” bridge over the Sacramento River to connect to West Sacramento.

This bridge will not replace the Tower Bridge or the I Street Bridge. This neighborhood-friendly bridge is expected to be located just downstream of Highway 80, also known as the Pioneer Bridge, and connect South River Road on the west landing to Broadway on the east landing.

Here are three things you should know about the Broadway Bridge Project:

This project will take an estimated five years to complete, starting in 2030. The process will start with an evaluation of the proposed bridge alignments, then a study of the potential bridge types and landing alternatives, then complete preliminary engineering and environmental documentation for the project. This bridge will be movable and provide enhanced connections for travelers, pedestrians, cyclists, and public transportation. The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the city of Sacramento and West Sacramento a $1.5 million federal TIGER IV grant.

“I’m excited that our cities are launching the process to create a neighborhood-friendly bridge at Broadway,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said in a press conference hosted by Sacramento City Express. “Building a great Sacramento region and addressing the challenge of climate change means establishing more connections between our cities and more ways for our people to get around on foot, on bicycles, or on public transit.”

The city of Sacramento will be reaching out to the public in the future for additional participation and input on final design, traffic analysis, right-of-way acquisition, and construction. The document is available to the public on the City of West Sacramento’s website.

