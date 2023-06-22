3 arrested on suspicion of stealing electronics in Folsom, Roseville and Elk Grove

Investigators believe the three men may be responsible for thefts all over California.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Three men were arrested in a string of organized retail thefts in Folsom, Roseville, Elk Grove and Auburn, the Folsom Police Department said Wednesday.

Employees at a Folsom Best Buy called police around 2 p.m. Monday, saying two men who had stolen items earlier in the day at a Roseville Best Buy were collecting items at the store. Officers responded, but the men had already left the store.

Officers found the car on Highway 50 and pulled it over. A third man was found in the vehicle and all three were arrested.

The three men worked together to steal electronics from Best Buy locations in Folsom, Roseville, Elk Grove and Auburn totaling more than $10,000, according to the Folsom Police Department.

Enrique Reyes Jr., 28, from Baldwin Park; Jonathan Sanchez, 27, from Wilmington; and Brandon Sargent, 37, from Los Angeles were booked into the Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of grand theft, conspiracy and organized retail theft among other charges.

Investigators believe the three men may be responsible for thefts all over California.

