3 men missing after possible drowning at Brannan Island

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Three men are still missing after Sacramento County deputies responded to a potential drowning at Brannan Island.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Brannan Island State Recreation Area for the potential drowning around 1:22 p.m. Deputies said the report involved three men and one child.

Arriving deputies were told the child was able to get out of the water and didn't need medical attention. However, the three men were still missing even after a search of the waterways.

Officials said deputies have shifted their focus to recovery at this time.

