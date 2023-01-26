From the humble taco to fine dining: 3 Northern California restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 of 2023

A burrito stuffed with carne asada and garlic shrimp? A chicken satay sandwich? Sign us up!

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ 2023 list is out and California is well-represented, but you won’t have to drive very far to check out three of the locations.

Clocking in at #66 is the West Coast Taco Bar, a food truck based in Sacramento. Founded in 2019, the food truck’s menu may be small but the taste is mighty. One of their items, a burrito stuffed with carne asada and garlic shrimp, is a must-try… (Full disclosure; I’ve personally tried this burrito in my free time and found it to be worth the hype).

Clocking in at #76 is The Kitchen in Sacramento — one of the two restaurants in the area with a prestigious Michelin star. Diners are welcomed into the kitchen for a multi-course tasting menu, which changes seasonally, and can speak with chefs about how they prepared and plated the dish. As you can imagine, reservations go fast at The Kitchen (seriously, it’s pretty much booked up until June right now) and it’s about $165 per person.

And coming in right at the end in the #100 spot is Timmy’s Brown Bag in Placerville. (See, this is where the list comes in handy because I’ve driven through Placerville a few times and I’ve never heard of this place but now I have my Saturday lunch figured out.) The menu is creative… a chicken satay sandwich? A honey walnut prawn sandwich? A potsticker/cheeseburger sandwich?

Curious about what else made the list from California?

#1 Broken Mouth in Los Angeles

#4 Beyer Deli in San Diego

#6 Sunbliss Café in Anaheim

#7 The Nook Cajun Café in Norco

#10 Sababa Falafel Shop in Garden Grove

