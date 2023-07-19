3 people arrested after 4 injured in Sacramento shooting in May

A minor was arrested as well as 19-year-old Davon Lewis-Mills and 20-year-old Demetreice Smith.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Three people were arrested after four people were injured in a shooting in Sacramento in May, the Sacramento Police Department said Wednesday.

A minor was arrested as well as 19-year-old Davon Lewis-Mills and 20-year-old Demetreice Smith. Lewis-Mills and Smith were booked into Sacramento County Main Jail and the minor was booked in juvenile hall. They are facing attempted murder charges.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. May 13 near Del Paso Boulevard and Fairfield Street. Upon arrival, officers found two minors, each with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound. They were taken to a hospital.

Two adults were then found at a hospital, also with non-life-threatening wounds.

Watch more on ABC10: Dozens of vehicles sit below the surface of the San Joaquin River