3 people found dead inside rural Northern California home

JACKSON, Calif. — Authorities in Northern California say deputies responding to reports of shots fired found a woman and two men dead inside a rural home.
The Amador County Sheriff's Office said deputies who went to the home in Pine Grove on Wednesday, Sept. 8, were met by a 45-year-old woman who told them she saw her 46-year-old boyfriend shoot his father.
It says the woman told deputies there were a total of three people inside the house and that she had fled after witnessing the shooting.
The names of the deceased have not been released.
