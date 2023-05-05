3 people in hospital after accident in Rio Linda

RIO LINDA, Calif. — Three people are in the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Rio Linda Sunday.
The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the crash happened at 18th Street and Elkhorn Boulevard around 6:10 p.m.
One person was in critical condition and the other two had moderate injuries. The fire district said a person had to be removed from one of the vehicles, but it's unclear which one.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
