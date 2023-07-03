3 people identified in deadly Stanislaus County crash

Two men and a woman died Monday after an accident on Orange Avenue near Patterson

PATTERSON, Calif. — Three people died Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle accident near Patterson.

They have been identified as 58-year-old Maria Cruz Alvarez, 56-year-old Armando Vega and 26-year-old Jesus Vega Cruz, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office. The relationship between the three people was not released.

According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Elm Avenue.

They say 20-year-old Mario Estrada of Crows Landing was driving a 2020 Ram pickup truck east on Orange Avenue when he failed to yield the right of way and drove into the path of a Dodge SUV.

The Dodge hit the left side of the Ram causing both vehicles to go off the road and overturn.

All three people inside the Dodge died from their injuries while Estrada and his passenger had minor injuries.

It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

