3 people identified after double murder-suicide at Sacramento County apartment complex

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the three people after an apparent double murder-suicide on Howe Avenue on Friday.

According to the coroner’s office, the two women were 60-year-old Pamela Elliott and 51-year-old Katina Elliott. The man was identified as 46-year-old Jeremie Dewitt, Jr.

There are still few details about the shooting, but here’s what we know:

It was initially reported around 11 a.m. Friday at The Eleven Hundred apartment complex on 1100 Howe Avenue.

The sheriff’s office says a man shot two female family members and then himself. It’s unclear what happened prior to the shooting as well as how the three are related.

The surrounding apartments were evacuated due to police and SWAT response. The sheriff's office couldn’t contact the people inside the apartment where the shooting took place, so they breached the front door and found the three people dead.

The sheriff’s office says it doesn’t believe there’s a threat to the public.

