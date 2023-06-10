3 people injured in Lodi drive-by shooting

Police believe the shooting was gang-related.

LODI, Calif. — Three people were injured Thursday night in a drive-by shooting at a mobile home park.

According to the Lodi Police Department, it happened around 9 p.m. on the 800 block of South Cherokee Lane.

Police say the three gunshot wound victims were taken to the hospital and all are listed in stable condition.

It’s being investigated as a gang-related shooting and anyone with information can call Det. Silvia at 209-269-4821.

