3 people injured in Lodi drive-by shooting

LODI, Calif. — Three people were injured Thursday night in a drive-by shooting at a mobile home park.
According to the Lodi Police Department, it happened around 9 p.m. on the 800 block of South Cherokee Lane.
Police say the three gunshot wound victims were taken to the hospital and all are listed in stable condition.
It’s being investigated as a gang-related shooting and anyone with information can call Det. Silvia at 209-269-4821.
WATCH MORE ON ABC10: 2nd man arrested after Stockton shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 8