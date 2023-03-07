3 people seriously injured in Yolo County single-vehicle crash

CHP says alcohol and/or drugs are believed to be a factor in the accident.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Three people were seriously injured Saturday after a car crashed into a sign and tree in Yolo County.

According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened around 4 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 80, east of Mace Boulevard.

CHP says a 2012 Hyundai was on the interstate when it left the road, crashed into a sign, and hit a tree.

All three people inside the car had major injuries and were taken to UC Davis Medical Center.

CHP says alcohol and/or drugs are believed to be a factor in the accident. Anyone with information can call the CHP Woodland area office at 530-662-4685.

WATCH ALSO: Boaters rescue passengers after plane crashes into Lake Tahoe