3 Stockton residents accused of breaking into, stealing from BevMo!

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Three Stockton residents were arrested by Fairfield and Vacaville police after allegedly robbing a BevMo! store early Monday morning.

The Vacaville Police Department says Juan Coy, 30; Christian Krammer, 19; and a 16-year-old were arrested after they responded to a BevMo! store for a glass break alarm.

Officials say after reviewing city cameras in the area, they saw a car get onto Interstate 80 without headlights on before turning them on once on the freeway. Finding these actions to be suspicious, police contacted other agencies and began searching for the car.

Fairfield police tried to stop the car but a chase began. After some time, the car wasn't drivable at the intersection of Highways 12 and 113, allowing officers to detain and search the vehicle.

Officers found 123 new bottles of alcohol inside, totaling over $12,000. The car was also an unreported stolen car out of Stockton, according to officials.

All three suspects were charged with felony burglary and possession of stolen property. Coy received additional felony charges of vehicle theft and evading.

Both adults were booked into Solano County Jail and the 16-year-old was booked into Solano County Juvenile Hall, according to officials.

Early Monday morning, just after 2am, officers were dispatched to our local BevMo! store for a glass break alarm. ... Posted by Vacaville Police Department on Wednesday, February 8, 2023

