SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A battery charging station that started in a garage is believed to be the cause of a Folsom, California house fire, fire officials say.

The elderly couple who lived in the home managed to make it out safely, said Captain Chris Vestal with Metro Fire Sacramento.

However, there are several steps you can take to prevent these types of fires from happening to you.

“Often times, people plug in batteries or recharge their batteries in the garage and that's more than appropriate,” Vestal said.

However, you’ll want to check the battery and the charger to make sure it’s in good working condition.

You can do that with the following tips:

Provide enough space between other items that are charging.

Check to make sure that the plastic coating is in good shape. Any signs that the plastic cover is stretched could mean that the battery has gotten too hot and could be a fire hazard.

Make sure the vents on the battery or items charging have enough room to allow heat to dissipate

Batteries aren’t the only things that could cause fires in your garage. Firefighters also urge you to consider having a closed, fire resistant cabinet or shelf to store all of your fuels and aerosols such as paint and oil.

“That's gonna prevent them from spreading if they do happen to catch on fire,” Vestal said.

For overall peace of mind, get rid of anything in your garage you don’t need. Those items just cause clutter and can be fuel for a fire if one starts.

"Get rid of it. Don't have your garage look any different than the inside of your house,” Vestal said.

