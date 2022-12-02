3-year-old girl hit, killed by father backing van down driveway in Rio Linda, police say

CHP said the father didn't know his daughter was behind the van when the collision happened.

RIO LINDA, Calif. — A three-year-old girl died after she was hit by a van in Rio Linda Tuesday.

The North Sacramento California Highway Patrol said the girl was hit while her father was backing the van down the driveway of a home, and that the 43-year-old father didn't know his daughter was nearby.

Emergency medical personnel were called for help, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

No criminal charges are anticipated, and police say drugs and/or alcohol were not a factor in the collision.

