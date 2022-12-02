x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

3-year-old girl hit, killed by father backing van down driveway in Rio Linda, police say

CHP said the father didn't know his daughter was behind the van when the collision happened.

More Videos

RIO LINDA, Calif. — A three-year-old girl died after she was hit by a van in Rio Linda Tuesday.

The North Sacramento California Highway Patrol said the girl was hit while her father was backing the van down the driveway of a home, and that the 43-year-old father didn't know his daughter was nearby.

Emergency medical personnel were called for help, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

No criminal charges are anticipated, and police say drugs and/or alcohol were not a factor in the collision.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Inside the Sacramento Police Academy | The Recruits

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 10
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.