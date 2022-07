The fire damaged a patio cover, chicken coop and livestock pens.

TRACY, Calif. — A fire in Tracy damaged property and killed 30 chickens, officials said Thursday.

The South San Joaquin County Fire Authority responded to the fire along the 9300 block of Lorraine Road. It damaged a patio cover, chicken coop and livestock pens.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 2.5 hours.

Officials said 30 chickens were lost in the fire.

