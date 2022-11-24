30 kayakers rescued after being wind-whipped and overturned off the coast of La Jolla

“It was a brutal day, to say the least,” said Jonas, the employee who recounted the rescue efforts.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — Thirty kayakers were rescued near La Jolla shores Thursday afternoon after being met with gusty, battering winds that left some of them upside down.

San Diego Lifeguards responded by jet ski, boat, and paddleboard around noon Thanksgiving Day to reports of kayakers in distress, according to officials.

OnSCENE.TV interviewed an employee of Hike Bike Kayak Adventures who said he got a call from one of the company’s tours on the water who said they were stuck and couldn’t move for 30-40 minutes, battling strong winds and choppy currents.

Hike Bike Kayak Adventures advertised a two-hour La Jolla Sea Caves Kayak Tour for ages six and up at $49.00.

“It was a brutal day, to say the least,” said Jonas, the employee who recounted the rescue efforts.

San Diego Lifeguards arrived on scene and discovered 30 kayakers unable to make it back to La Jolla shores, according to rescue personnel.

Officials told CBS 8 some kayakers were overturned, and others couldn’t paddle hard enough through the wind to safely make it back to shore.

Rescue personnel was able to help all 30 kayakers safely make it back to shore.

No injuries were reported.