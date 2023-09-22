30+ units displaced after fire at Carmichael senior apartment complex

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says around 60 people were on scene fighting the fire.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — More than 30 seniors are displaced after a Friday morning fire in Carmichael.

According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, it happened at 5200 Arden Way, which is the address for the Del Dayo Senior Apartments.

Upon arrival fire crews found a second floor unit was on fire, but the complex has a ‘center hallway’ style making it difficult to access along with an additional roof over the original roof.

Fire spread between the roofs, so firefighters had to use chainsaws to open them. At one point almost 60 people were on scene fighting the fire.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor smoke inhalation and the fire district says residents of 33 apartment units are displaced and Red Cross was requested.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

