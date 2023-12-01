311 headlining 2023 Palisades Tahoe Cup in February

The Palisades Tahoe Cup runs from Feb. 24-26.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Palisades Tahoe Cup at Palisades Tahoe is coming up in just a few weeks and the resort announced which performers would headline the competition weekend, Thursday.

According to a news release, the three acts are Black Jacket Symphony feat. Marc Matel, Noah Kahan, and 311.

Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.: Black Jacket Symphony featuring Marc Matel will perform a cover of Queen’s 1975 album A Night at the Opera featuring singles “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “You’re My Best Friend.”

Saturday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m.: Folk-pop artist Noah Kahan will be performing at Palisades Tahoe as part of his 2023 Stick Season Tour, and it’s the only Northern California show on the itinerary. Kahan was signed to Republic Records in 2017 and released his third album, Stick Season, in October.

Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m.: 311 will take the stage performing a variety of songs from their 13 album discography. 10 of their albums have made it to the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart and a handful of their singles have also hit the top 10 on alternative radio, including “Down,” “Love Song,” and “Don’t Tread on Me.”

What is the Palisades Tahoe Cup?

Palisades Tahoe is one of four U.S. resorts on the World Cup circuit this season. It will host men’s slalom and giant slalom events. Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin also described the course as one of the toughest on the women’s world cup circuit.

The shows and fireworks will happen at the KT Base Bar from Feb. 24-26, and you can catch the competition from the Base Area.

