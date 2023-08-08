$3.3M Mega Millions ticket sold in Merced County

The ticket was sold at the 76 at 8480 Lander Avenue in Hilmar.

HILMAR, Calif. — If you bought a Mega Millions ticket in Hilmar, you better check your ticket!

While it wasn't the jackpot prize, someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in the small Merced County town has a ticket worth millions of dollars. It was sold at the 76 at 8480 Lander Avenue.

The ticket matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, translating to a $3,383,371 prize. Seven other tickets matching five numbers were sold in states like Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, Florida and North Carolina.

The jackpot ticket worth $1.58 billion was sold over in Florida. It's the largest jackpot in the game's history.

The jackpot now resets to $20 million.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever?

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California) $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee) $1.58 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket) $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina) $1.348 billion Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine) $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois) $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California) $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan) $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin) $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

