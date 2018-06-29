A 3.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded in rural Lake County, Thursday afternoon.

The relatively small temblor struck just before 5 p.m. a little more than four miles to the west of the town of Cobb, California, at a depth of approximately three quarters of a mile.

No damage or injuries have been reported with this quake.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes of magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.

