3rd person dies after shooting in Sacramento’s La Riviera

Three of the four people found shot at a home last week have died.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A third person has died one week after a shooting that left two others dead and another critically injured.

The shooting happened at a home on Rogue River Drive around 1:15 a.m. March 6. Deputies arrived at the home and found four people inside with gunshot wounds.

Two were pronounced dead at the scene — 66-year-old Vicki Bright and 59-year-old Jack James Jr. —while two others were critically injured. One of the two injured has since died but has not been identified yet. Deputies said a dog was also shot and killed during the incident.

Two people were inside the home when deputies arrived, and they were held for questioning.

Robben Luke Bryson, 31, was arrested days later in connection with the shooting. His charges were amended to include a third murder charge and a charge of malicious maiming of an animal.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: At least 8 people dead after boat capsized near San Diego coast